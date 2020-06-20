Juvenile Injured In Off-Road Vehicle Crash Friday

June 20, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Two juveniles were involved in an off-road vehicle crash Friday afternoon – sending one to the hospital.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 1:15pm to a personal injury crash at the intersection of Owosso Road at Sober Road in Conway Township. The preliminary investigation has revealed that an under-age juvenile from Fowlerville was operating a 2017 Polaris side-by-side ORV northbound when he lost control turning onto Sober Road. The vehicle rolled over causing non-life threatening injuries to the under-age passenger, who was transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.



As a reminder to the public, the Sheriff’s Office says off road vehicles are not permitted on public roadways unless registered through the Secretary of State and accompanied with a valid driver's license.