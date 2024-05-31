Juvenile Arrested for Drive-By Shooting in Waterford Twp

May 31, 2024

At 10:30pm Thursday May 30th, Waterford Police received a 911 call of a drive-by shooting that had just occurred on Lochaven Road. Upon arrival, Officers found several bullet holes in the front of the house.



Officers quickly determined that none of the occupants of the house had been struck and no one was injured. After Officers conducted initial interviews, Detectives from the Investigative Services Bureau and Special Operations Unit responded to the scene.



Officers and Detectives were able to identify potential suspects and a suspect vehicle. Working throughout the night, Detectives located the suspect vehicle, recovered a handgun and spent shell casings in that vehicle, and took one juvenile male into custody. That juvenile will appear for a hearing in Oakland County Probate Court this afternoon at 1:30pm.



This was not a random act. The investigation is ongoing. Detectives continue to interview potential witnesses and suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Sawyer at 248-618-6108.