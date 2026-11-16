Habitual Wildlife Offender Charged Again With Poaching Deer

November 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A habitual wildlife offender has again been charged with poaching deer.



38-year-old Justin Ernst of Lapeer County was arraigned Friday in Van Buren County’s 7th District Court on eight counts of natural resources violations.



The MDNR reports the alleged violations occurred between October 31st and November 1st in Paw Paw and Lawrence townships.



Ernst - whose hunting license was permanently revoked in 2022 - was charged with illegally taking five deer, including two nine-points and one eight-point.



Ernst faces $22,000 in reimbursement for the following:



• Killing deer outside of firearm season with a firearm (five counts).

• Hunting while revoked (one count).



• Off-road vehicle trespassing (one count).



• Recreational trespassing (one count).



Brandon Kieft, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, said “We believe our department has highlighted the severity of these continued crimes by Ernst, and he is essentially robbing the public of a valued resource. We hope these charges will help prevent further issues with this habitual offender.”



Ernst faces additional, non-poaching charges requested by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.



The DNR noted the antlers pictured were obtained as evidence.



DNR conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect residents through general law enforcement, and conducting lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.