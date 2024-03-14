"Justice For Pearl" To Host Two Dangerous Dog Events In May

March 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two events in May will serve as a tribute to victims of dangerous dogs and help bring awareness to the issue.



Fowlerville resident Leticia Spagnuolo is among those involved in a movement to strengthen laws related to dangerous dogs in Michigan. Her 4 ½-year-old Yorkie named Pearl was viciously attacked over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022 by a roughly 100-pound bull mastiff mix dog that had jumped a fence with another dog. After multiple surgeries, Pearl passed away from her injuries.



Spagnuolo went on to form “Justice for Pearl”. She’s organizing two events in May and encourages anyone impacted, who has had a similar experience, or lost an animal or loved one to come out and share their stories.



The first will be on May 18th from 10am to noon in downtown Fowlerville. Spagnuolo says that will be a chain of victims and they’ll be standing on the sidewalks to bring awareness to all victims.



The second event will be at the State Capitol on May 28th from 10am to 1pm and serve as a tribute to all victims. Spagnuolo says they’ll be having victims speak and read their names aloud. The date also marks the second anniversary of Pearl’s death.



Spagnuolo is still working to try and change dangerous dog laws in Michigan, which she says are extremely antiquated, and further encourages any lawmakers to get involved.



Anyone impacted, lawmakers and victims can reach out to her on the “Justice for Pearl” Facebook page. That link is provided.



Spagnuolo will also be the featured guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint program this Sunday morning at 8:30am. It can later be accessed in the “podcast” section of our website.