Michigan Tribute To Victims Of Dangerous Dogs

May 24, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A rally at the state capitol next week will serve as a tribute to victims of dangerous dogs.



It’s being organized by Responsible Citizens For Public Safety and Justice For Pearl, the latter of which was formed by Fowlerville resident Leticia Spagnuolo. She’s among those involved in the movement to raise awareness and strengthen laws related to dangerous dogs in Michigan after her 4 ½-year-old Yorkie named Pearl was viciously attacked over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022. She died from her injuries after multiple surgeries and Spagnuolo went on to form “Justice for Pearl”.



The message is all the more important in light of recent dog attacks - notably two in Oakland County within the last week, one being fatal.



The event will take place on Tuesday, May 28th on the east steps of the Michigan Capitol in Lansing from 10am to 1pm. Organizers are calling on legislators to protect public safety, strengthen antiquated laws, create a statewide central database of dangerous dogs, enforce Dangerous Dog Act 426, and enact a “Truth in Pet Adoption Law”.



From 10am to 11am, informational booths will be set up along with details on how people can contact their local lawmakers – who have all been invited to attend.



From 11am to noon, Spagnuolo and others will share their experiences, along with a retired animal control officer who will discuss the importance of updating old laws.



WHMI's Ellen Morgan is among those who will be speaking at the rally. In July of 2014, she was viciously attacked by two pit bulls in Northfield Estates in Whitmore Lake while walking her dog with her husband. Their 3-year-old terrier mix named Hanna was killed in the attack. Morgan was hospitalized for five days afterward after suffering more than 50 bites to her hands.



Also during the rally, Spagnuolo says they’ll read aloud the names of those who have lost their lives to dangerous dogs in Michigan and ring a bell to signify that they are remembered, their lives mattered, and they should still be alive.



Spagnuolo stressed the rally is about remembering the victims and bringing awareness to the problem but they also want to initiate real change. She said it’s been two years now since Pearl died and there have only been more attacks, people killed, and nothing is getting done. She said if anything, it seems attacks are happening more frequently – noting there are a lot of known attacks but so many others go unreported and seem to be forgotten.



For anyone who plans on attending next Tuesday’s event, Spagnuolo advises that there is construction and some potentially confusing detours in the Lansing area so people should out their routes and allow themselves extra travel time.



An event flyer is attached and a link to the “Justice For Pearl” Facebook page is provided.