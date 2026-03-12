Suspect Who Led Police On Multiple Chases & Standoff Arrested

March 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A suspect who led police on multiple chases in Genesee County was arrested following a standoff.



Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson is highlighting the case he said involved a felony arrest, high-speed police chases, stolen vehicles, domestic violence involving a dangerous weapon, and aggravated stalking.



26-year-old Justice Brewer of Clio was arrested March 6th as part of a multi-jurisdictional operation.



Swanson said Brewer has a long history of violence in a video posted to social media. He was on probation for three separate felony cases at the time of the arrest last Friday.



It all reportedly started out last November with a stolen vehicle in Richfield Township. It was later located in Flint Township and authorities there attempted a traffic stop but Brewer fled, resulting in a police chase. Swanson said it became so dangerous, police disengaged.



On March 6th, Brewer was located but took off again. He was eventually discovered hiding in the attic of a home off Whitney Avenue near Corunna Road and was taken into custody as part of a stand-off and large effort involving multiple agencies.

Swanson said he was thankful no one was injured; and credited authorities in Mt. Morris Township, Flint, Flint Township, City of Burton, MSP, as well as his Office in making the arrest.



Swanson further said he wanted to highlight the case to better educate the public about a deputy or officer’s thought process when weighing to engage or not in a chase – and the importance of not putting people at risk.



Brewer is being held without bond in the Genesee County Jail.



Swanson's update can be viewed in the provided link.