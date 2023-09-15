Local Jury Convicts Man In Genoa Township Murder

September 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A jury has convicted a man in the stabbing death of a local woman.



48-year-old Brandon Wilson of Genoa Township was charged with one count of homicide-open murder in the death of 66-year-old Janey Lynn Cairns, also of Genoa Township.



A jury trial got underway Monday in Livingston County Circuit Court before Judge Suzanne Geddis. Testimony was heard from various witnesses, which continued on Thursday. Closing arguments were delivered and the jury was given final instructions. After deliberations, the jury returned a guilty verdict on a lesser offense of 2nd degree murder.



Wilson was stopped in Texas on October 4th, 2021 for a traffic violation and at that time, made statements to law enforcement that ultimately resulted in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responding to conduct a welfare check of Cairns’ residence – where Cairns body was discovered. Authorities in Texas said that during the traffic stop in that state, Wilson exited the vehicle with his hands up and stated that he did something bad in Howell and had either killed or injured the victim. Police said Wilson later waived his Miranda rights and gave a full confession that he stabbed and assaulted Cairns several times.



During the local welfare check, Cairns’ body was found wrapped in blankets in a hallway closet. Wilson was referred to the state’s forensic center for an evaluation on competency to stand trial and criminal responsibility in 2022. Reports were later received indicating he was competent to stand trial, and Wilson’s case was bound over for trial.



Wilson is also charged as a 3rd time habitual offender. He’s scheduled to be sentenced October 19th.