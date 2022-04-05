Day Two of Deliberations In Whitmer Plot

April 5, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





It’s day number two of jury deliberations in the trial of four men accused of scheming to kidnap Governor Whitmer.



Discussions were paused when the jury asked the judge to define what a weapon was. Apparently there was some confusion because three of the defendants are charged with using weapons of mass destruction. Adam Croft, Barry Croft and Daniel Harris are facing those weapons of mass destruction charges as well as conspiracy.



Legal scholars state that for there to be an actual conspiracy, there must me universal understanding, either verbal or non-verbal, between two or more persons.



The defense says undercover FBI agents were calling out the decisions and there was not an actual plan.