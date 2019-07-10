Jury Convicts Gregory Man In Sexual Assault Of Teen

July 10, 2019

A jury returned a guilty verdict against a Livingston County man charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.



20-year-old Bradley Nowak of Gregory was found guilty by a Livingston County Circuit Court jury on one count each of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual assault. Nowak was charged as a result of an incident in June of 2018 in which authorities say he assaulted a 16-year-old female while they were both visiting the residence of a mutual friend.



The charges were authorized last October following an investigation conducted by the Unadilla Township Police Department in response to the reported assault. During the trial proceedings, the victim testified that she not want to have sex with Nowak. Testimony also revealed that Nowak told a friend he had made a mistake the night of the incident and threatened to kill himself. Nowak faces 15 years in prison when he is sentenced August 8th. Judge Suzanne Geddis revoked his bond and ordered him lodged in the Livingston County Jail prior to sentencing for his own protection. (JK)