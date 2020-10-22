Junge Gets Tweet Endorsement From President Trump

October 22, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Brighton Republican Paul Junge, who is seeking to make incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin a one-term Congresswoman, has received the official thumbs up from President Trump in his bid to retake the 8th District for the GOP.



On Wednesday, President Trump tweeted out an official endorsement for Junge, saying “Paul Junge will be a great Congressman for Michigan! He helped Secure our Border in my Administration, and he will help us Lower your Taxes, Create Jobs, and put America First in Congress. Paul has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #MI08”



