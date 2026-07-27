Michigan Regional Unemployment Rates Decline In June

July 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan regional unemployment rates declined in June.



Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates receded in all 18 Michigan labor market areas over the month. That’s according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said “Regional labor force declines contributed to jobless rate decreases across Michigan labor markets over the month. Payroll jobs advanced across most metro areas during June.”



Michigan regional unemployment rates ranged from 3.8 to 5.8% during June, with a median rate reduction of 0.3 percentage points.



Livingston and Washtenaw Counties stood at 4.2%; Oakland County 4.6%; Ingham County 4.9%; and Genesee County 5.7%.



The most pronounced over-the-month rate decrease occurred in the Upper Peninsula (-0.7 percentage points).



The Detroit Metropolitan Statistical Area or MSA - which includes Livingston and Oakland Counties - was the only Michigan region to exhibit a jobless rate increase since June 2025 (+0.6 percentage points).



Total employment receded in 13 Michigan labor market areas over the month, with a median decrease of 1.1%.



Regional labor force totals decreased in 14 Michigan labor market areas during June, with a median decline of 1.5%.



79 of Michigan’s 83 counties exhibited unemployment rate declines during June, with a median reduction of 0.4 percentage points. Jobless rates fell in 76 Michigan counties over the year.



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