5th Annual "Miles For Smiles" 5K/10K August 6th

July 19, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





An upcoming fundraiser will celebrate children lost too soon.



The 5th Annual Miles for Smiles, a 5k and 10k walk/run will be held on August 6th at Howell High School. It is hosted by Julianna’s Wishes, a non-profit organization, created in March 2018 after Julianna Ward-Brown was killed in an automobile accident on February 6th, 2018 while on her way to hockey practice. Julianna was a junior at Howell High School, an honor student, and played on the Girls Varsity Tennis Team.



Julianna’s Wishes provides support and resources to children and families suffering from the loss of loved ones and/or financial hardship - allowing them to find hope, healing, encouragement and connections through shared experiences. The organization is run 100% by volunteers.



Proceeds from this event will help build a Celebration of Life Memorial Garden at the Howell Carnegie District Library.



More information is available in the provided link.