Judge Rules In Favor Of GOP Candidate, Extends Filing Deadline

April 20, 2020

By Jon King





A federal judge has delayed a deadline by which Michigan candidates must file petitions to qualify for the ballot.



U.S. District Judge Terrence Berg today cited the state’s stay-at-home order that's in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline is Tuesday under state law. It was pushed back 17 days to May 8. Berg says candidates can collect half as many signatures as normal, and they can gather them by email instead of getting a physical signature. He also ordered Director of Elections Jonathan Brater to develop rules within 72 hours to collect and submit ballot petition signatures electronically.



The ruling is a victory for Eric Esshaki (pictured) who is seeking the Republican nomination in Michigan's 11th Congressional District, which includes portions of northwestern Wayne and southwestern Oakland counties. The seat is currently held by Democrat Haley Stevens. Esshaki, a registered nurse and lawyer, had sued after only being able to collect 700 of the required 1,000 signatures. He said the requirement placed candidates in the position of either having to break the law or forgo running for public office altogether. Judge Berg agreed, saying the deadline amidst the pandemic requirements violates Esshaki’s freedoms of speech and association as well as equal protection and due process.