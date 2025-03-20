Judge Rules Against Censured Tyrone Twp Trustee Ropeta

March 20, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Livingston County Judge denies a request to intervene in Tyrone Township's plan to possible remove censured Trustee Chris Ropeta from its Planning Commission.



Judge Susan Longworth cited state law that only allows for what's called "superintending control" after a removal is made.



"They were asking for the court to impose the court's will on a local township before anything had been done. That's contrary to well-settled law, not only in the state of Michigan, but across the United States," said attorney John Gillooly, a special counsel hired by the townwhip for this case.



Gillooly says Ropeta could seek an appeal, but he argues the evidence over his censure is overwhelming.



"Trying to write letters that are unlawful, suggesting that certain members be targeted to be removed from the Planning Commission, and then filing a lawsuit, is simply unacceptable these days," he told WHMI News.



The quick ruling allows the Tyrone Township Board of Trustees to move ahead with a planned public hearing to determine whether to remove Ropeta from its Planning Commission.



Judge Longworth's decision is attached below.