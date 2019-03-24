Judge Reader Tenders Resignation

A Livingston County judge has tendered his resignation.



44th Circuit Court Judge David Reader on Friday turned in a letter of resignation, effective April 12th. Although he confirmed the resignation to WHMI, Judge Reader declined to say what the reason was for him not completing his term. When asked about the process to fill his position on the bench, Livingston County Circuit Court Administrator Roberta Sacharski told WHMI that, “Every effort will be made to meet the judicial needs of our citizens and ensure that justice will continue to be served during this time of transition while we await an appointment from the Governor’s Office.”



Originally elected in 2004, Judge Reader was elected to additional six year terms in 2010 and 2016, with his current term set to expire in 2022. Before election to the bench, Reader earned a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a law degree from Wayne State University. He was a private practice attorney starting in 1977, including service on the Livingston County Planning Commission and Howell Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1996, he won election to the Livingston County Board of Commissioners, where he served through 2004.



He also served as Livingston County’s Chief Judge until January 1st, 2018 when Judge Miriam Cavanaugh was appointed to the position for a two-year term by the Michigan Supreme Court. (JK)