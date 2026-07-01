Judge Michael Warren Discusses Supreme Court Campaign, Judicial Philosophy On WHMI’s Meet The People

July 1, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Michael Warren says experience, judicial restraint and civic education are at the center of his campaign for the Michigan Supreme Court.



Warren appeared on WHMI’s Meet the People to discuss his background, the role of the courts and his bid for a seat on the state’s highest court.



Warren has served on the bench for more than 23 years and presided over more than 400 jury trials, including murder cases, felony matters and business court disputes. He said that courtroom experience gives him a perspective he believes is needed on the Michigan Supreme Court.



“Our sacred obligation as a judge is to enforce the law impartially, regardless of who the parties are, and regardless of whatever our particular policy preferences might be,” Warren said.



Warren was nominated by the Republican Party, but noted that Michigan Supreme Court candidates appear on the nonpartisan section of the ballot. He said that creates voter drop-off and confusion, especially among people who vote straight-ticket Republican or Democrat and may not realize they still need to vote separately in judicial races.



Warren said one of his campaign goals is to help voters better understand the race and the qualifications of the candidates.



“I think they care, but they feel lost about trying to understand who the candidates are,” Warren said.



Warren also criticized the current Michigan Supreme Court, which he characterized as having a “six to one Democrat-nominated majority.” He said he is running to “bring balance” to the court and argued that some recent decisions reflect a more activist approach.



As one example, Warren pointed to rulings involving life-without-parole sentences for defendants who committed murder at ages 18, 19 or 20. Warren said he disagrees with treating those defendants like juveniles for sentencing purposes.



Warren also discussed his new book, The Revolutionary Words That forged America, which he described as a line-by-line review of the Declaration of Independence. Warren said the book is part of his broader effort to improve civic understanding of the country’s founding principles, including the Declaration, unalienable rights and the role of the jury system.



Warren said that many Americans have an instinctive appreciation for the Declaration of Independence, but do not fully understand it or its connection to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.



Warren said voters should support him because of his courtroom experience, judicial philosophy, legal scholarship and civic work through Patriot Week.



The full Meet the People conversation with Judge Michael Warren is available on demand on the podcast page linked below.