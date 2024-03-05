Retirement Party Held For Chief Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty

March 5, 2024

A big retirement party was held for Livingston County Chief Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty.



Hundreds attended the event at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township last Friday. The retirement dinner was hosted by the Livingston County Bar Association.



Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier said lawyers, local politicians, friends, family, court employees, and more turned out to honor him. She said there were the expected jokes about his well-worn Colombo-esque trench coat, the “Brighton mafia” lawyer group he shared office space with as a young lawyer, his messy office, and his old car.



Daubenmier said speakers showered Hatty with the usual adjectives that excellent judges earn – fair, impartial, ethical, and more but the adjective that stood out to me was “kind.” She said he was kind to everyone, one speaker said, even those to whom it was hard to be kind.



Hatty was said to be especially kind to those who came before him in Livingston County’s adult drug court. He has presided over the drug court since 2010 and in that time, 436 people have graduated from the drug court program.



Daubenmier said it was an incredible tribute and thanked Judge Hatty “for taking the time to care about people it would be so easy to just lock up. Her full article is attached.



Meanwhile Hatty said after much consideration, he’s decided to resign his seat on the bench, effective at the end of the day on March 17th. He was appointed to the bench in 2009.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be appointing someone to fill out the remainder of Hatty’s term.