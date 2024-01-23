Retirement Dinner For Local Judge

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A retirement dinner event is set for Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty.



The dinner will take place at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township on February 29th.



Hatty earlier said in a letter to staff that after much consideration, he’s decided to resign his seat on the bench, effective at the end of the day on March 17th. He was appointed to the bench in 2009. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint someone to fill out the remainder of Hatty’s term. The retirement dinner is being hosted by the Livingston County Bar Association.



