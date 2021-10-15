Judge Denies Request To Restore Lawmaker's Bond

October 15, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com







A state lawmaker will remain in the Livingston County Jail as he awaits trial on charges stemming from a run-in with police earlier this year near Fowlerville.



Democratic State Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster was back in court today where his attorney requested that Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty reinstate his bond. Jones has been jailed since September 15th after Judge Hatty ruled he had violated his bond for a third time by consuming alcohol and tampering with his alcohol monitor. When he was processed into the jail later that day, authorities say they found a handcuff key taped to the bottom of his foot, for which additional charges have since been filed.



Livingston County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Meyer argued against a reduction in bond for Jones, saying that he had defied the court at every level. Judge Hatty agreed and denied the motion.



A mental health evaluation previously requested remains ongoing, while a November 4th hearing is set on the original case against Jones. That incident in April occurred after police say he crashed his vehicle into a ditch along I-96 near Fowlerville and then struggled with officers after declining to show them his identification.



Jones was charged with drunken driving, resisting police, possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving. However, his attorney is disputing that his client actually had crashed his vehicle and contends officers lacked probable cause to demand his ID when they approached him.



Those issues will be heard by Judge Hatty on November 4th.



Photo courtesy of WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com