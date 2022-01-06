Judge Declines Nurse's PPO Request In Twitter Dispute

January 6, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A judge has declined a Personal Protection Order for a Livingston County nurse who said she felt threatened after comments she made at a school board meeting regarding mask usage were posted to social media.



Holly Austin is a nurse educator at Schoolcraft College who spoke against a proposed mask mandate that was being discussed at the December 6th meeting of the Brighton Area Schools Board of Education. Following that meeting, Kasey Helton of Marion Township posted a clip of Austin’s remarks, while referring to her as “a pathetic purveyor of health misinformation” and then tagged Schoolcraft College in the Tweet. The College later responded by saying that while Austin was a faculty member, her opinions did not reflect the institution’s views.



