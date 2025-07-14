Judge Allows Oxford Center CEO to Visit Brighton Location to Sell Building

July 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An Oakland County judge on Monday denied a motion for an evidentiary hearing filed by lawyers for Oxford Center CEO Tami Peterson. She's one of four workers charged in January's hyperbaric chamber death of a 5-year-old boy at the center's facility in Troy.



Attorney Gerald Gleeson asked for the hearing to determine how police located information when reviewing Peterson's phones and computers and what kind of information they reviewed.



"If there's anything that I could see in here, again, that could potentially make that argument that there's prima facie evidence being presented. That there was some sort of use of privileged communication that would have been a violation of Ms. Peterson's rights, I would gladly grant the request for an evidentiary hearing," said Judge Maureen McGinnis.



"Without that, I really do, somewhat, feel as though I would be buying the tickets for all of us to go on this fishing expedition."



Judge McGinnis did grant a request to allow Peterson to return to the Oxford Center location in Brighton to help facilitate the sale of the building.



"I want it placed on the record that all of this has been approved. There's no evidentiary issues. No preservation issues. And that if I give her the ability to physically go to a location to be present so she can close up shop and the business can be sold, this is not in any way going to impact any other agreements or requirements that are put in place on her as far as this case," she said.



Assistant Attorney General Chris Kessel said there was no more physical evidence of value at the property and the 'people' did not object to bond conditions being modified.



Peterson, along with the center's safety manager Jeffrey Mosteller, and primary management assistant Gary Marken, are charged with second-degree murder, and the alternate charge of involuntary manslaughter.



Aleta Moffitt, who was allegedly operating the hyperbaric chamber at the time of the explosion, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and falsifying medical records.