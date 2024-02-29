Memorial Lecture To Celebrate Contributions Of Rosie The Riveters

February 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Community members are encouraged to attend a memorial lecture next week that will feature inspiring stories of Rosie the Riveter and the historic Willow Run B-24 Bomber Plant.



The Joyce A. Powers Memorial Lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 5th at 7pm at Oak Pointe Country Club and feature retired American History teacher Claire Dahl.



Dahl’s presentation highlights the boldness, determination, creativity, and bravery of Americans as they prepared for and then fought World War II. She’ll cheer the dramatic and vital roles played by women as they showed the nation that they were willing and able to fill workforce gaps. “We Can Do It” became the rallying cry for millions of women who had, until that time period, never envisioned working on an industrial assembly line building weapons of war.



The 2024 honorees for the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor will also be announced during the event, which is held in conjunction with National Women’s History Month.



Joyce A. Powers was a retired teacher and media specialist and also served on the Brighton Board of Education. She co-founded the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor in 2003 to recognize the amazing accomplishments of area women. Her leadership, guidance, and passion for the Roll of Honor has blossomed into a current membership of 118 women from all walks of life.



The event is free and open to the community. Audience members are encouraged to dress in Rosie the Riveter attire.



An event flyer and press release are attached.