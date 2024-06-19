Joy Road Bridge Over US-23 Closed After Being Hit By Semi

June 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A bridge over US-23 in Northfield Township is closed after being hit by a semi.



The Joy Road overpass over southbound US-23 was struck on Monday night.



Both eastbound and westbound Joy Road at US-23 is closed and expected to remain closed until the end of August. MDOT’s bridge unit engineer will be assessing the damage. The length of the closure will be updated as additional information becomes available.



Michigan State Police Troopers from the Brighton Post responded to the crash involving a 2023 International semi-truck being driven by a 51-year-old man from Mississippi. The truck was traveling southbound on US-23 hauling a backhoe on a flatbed trailer when the boom of the backhoe struck the Joy Road bridge.



There were no injuries from the crash and no other vehicles were involved. The driver was issued a traffic citation for causing/allowing a vehicle to be operated over height.