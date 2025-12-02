Double Lane Closures On US-23 At Joy Road Wednesday

December 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Heads up for motorists in Washtenaw County this Wednesday.



Northbound and southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road to remove rumble strips tomorrow.



From 7am to 2pm Wednesday, northbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road. Then from 10am to 5pm tomorrow, southbound US-23 will have two lanes closed at Joy Road.



Delays are likely and motorists are advised to plan accordingly.