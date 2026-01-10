Former Corrections Officer To Stand Trial For Criminal Sexual Conduct

January 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former corrections officer at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility has been bound over to stand trial.



22-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte was bound over to the 22nd Circuit Court in Washtenaw County on four counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (State Prisoner), each a 15-year felony.



It’s alleged that Lee engaged in multiple sexual acts with several prisoners while working at the prison. The matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General by the Michigan State Police.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commented “I want to thank both the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan State Police for their swift action in investigating these allegations. Everyone deserves protection from sexual abuse, and Michigan has laws in place to keep people safe in our correctional facilities. My office will continue to hold accountable those who seek to use their positions of authority to abuse those under their care.”



Lee was charged by the Department of Attorney General in November 2025. The allegations in the matter include acts of sexual penetration.



The Department says Michigan law currently criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers, but there is no statute specifically addressing sexual penetration. As a result, officers can be charged under Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for contact and penetration offenses in the same way.



Nessel said the hope is the Michigan Legislature updates the law “so that First and Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct statutes explicitly cover sexual penetration by corrections staff to better protect inmates and reflect the seriousness of these crimes”.



Lee will next appear before Judge Arianne Slay in the 22nd Circuit Court on February 26th.