Former Women's Corrections Officer Pleads Guilty To 2nd Degree CSC

April 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility Corrections Officer recently pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct involving state prisoners.



22-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte engaged in multiple sexual acts with several prisoners while working at the prison.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel commented “No one is above the law, and everyone deserves safety from sexual abuse. My office is committed to prosecuting those who weaponize their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect. Through the combined efforts of the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, and prosecutors in my department, we have ensured that Mr. Lee will not only be held accountable but can no longer abuse his position.”



Lee was charged by the Department of Attorney General in November 2025 with four counts of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (State Prisoner).



The matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General by the Michigan State Police.



Michigan law currently criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers, but there is no statute specifically addressing sexual penetration, which occurred in this case. As a result, officers are required to be charged under Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for contact and penetration offenses in the same way.



Attorney General Nessel said she hopes the Michigan Legislature updates the law so that First and Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct statutes explicitly cover sexual penetration by corrections staff to better protect inmates and reflect the seriousness of these crimes.



Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18th at 10:30am in front of Judge Arianne E. Slay in the 22nd Circuit Court in Washtenaw County.