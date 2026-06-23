Former Women's Huron Valley Corrections Officer Sentenced In CSC Case

June 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Former Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility Officer has been sentenced.



22-year-old Joshua Lee of Wyandotte was ordered to serve 18 months to 15 years in prison when sentenced by Judge Arianne E. Slay in Washtenaw County Circuit Court.



Lee earlier pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (State Prisoner).



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Lee engaged in multiple sexual acts with several prisoners while working at the prison.



Lee said “No one is above the law, and everyone deserves safety from sexual abuse. My office is committed to prosecuting those who weaponize their authority to exploit the very people they are assigned to monitor and protect. Through the combined efforts of the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, and prosecutors in my department, we have ensured that Mr. Lee will not only be held accountable but can no longer abuse his position.”



Lee was charged by the Department of Attorney General in November 2025 with four counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (State Prisoner). The matter was referred to the Department of Attorney General by the Michigan State Police.



Michigan law currently criminalizes sexual contact by corrections officers, but there is no statute specifically addressing sexual penetration, which occurred in this case. As a result, officers are required to be charged under Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for contact and penetration offenses in the same way.



Attorney General Nessel said she hopes the Michigan Legislature updates the law so that First and Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct statutes “explicitly cover sexual penetration by corrections staff to better protect inmates and reflect the seriousness of these crimes”.