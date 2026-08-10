Social Media Sensations Josh & Jase To Meet Fans In Novi Friday

August 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Social media sensations Josh & Jase will meet with fans in Novi this Friday.



The free community event features meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the popular British traveling duo, food, exclusive swag, and giveaways for fans at the Novi Planet Fitness.



The event will take place on Friday, August 14th from 1 to 3pm and will feature fan photo opportunities, light bites, exclusive swag, and giveaways. The event is free and open to the public, including both members and non-members.



Josh & Jase, who share their travel adventures across America with millions of followers on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, are wrapping up their summer tour of Michigan and Planet Fitness is giving fans an opportunity to meet the funny British travel influencers before they head back across the pond.



Planet Fitness is located in the Novi Addell Center at 26885 Adell Center Drive.



The event details are as follows:



-Meet and greet with Josh & Jase including photo opportunities



-The first 100 guests will receive a custom Planet Fitness x Josh and Jase tee shirt



-Raffle prizes include tickets to the Detroit Lions game on September 13th, Detroit Tigers tickets, Pistons tickets, gift cards, and more



-Food and refreshments (while supplies last)