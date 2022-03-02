Court Dates Delayed For Fowlerville Man Charged In Hit & Run

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Court dates have again been pushed out for a Fowlerville man charged in a hit and run incident that left an Iosco Township teen seriously injured.



26-year-old Joseph Lee Ackerman is charged with Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment or Death.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said Ackerman was driving a Ford F-350 on the evening of July 26th, 2020 when he hit 17-year-old Lewis Higgins as he was riding his bike on Bull Run Road. A witness told deputies that the truck’s driver initially stopped after hitting Lewis, but then left the scene. Higgins suffered serious injuries that included broken bones in his feet and legs and a fractured pelvis.



Ackerman’s case was earlier bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court for trial, but dates have been delayed again. Records show that a final settlement conference is scheduled in April. If no plea agreement is worked out with prosecutors, then a trial is tentatively scheduled for April 18th.