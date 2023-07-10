Man Faces Charges After Multiple Police Chases, Assaults & Threats

Jessica Mathews





A New Hudson man who posted messages on social media threatening to kill his court-appointed attorney and a Novi District Court judge after missing a court date was arrested on Friday in Brighton.



31-year-old Jordan Worrall was taken into custody shortly before 11am after detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team tracked him to a location in Brighton. He was arrested after a short struggle with detectives - during which he punched one detective in the face several times. The detective was treated for broken facial bones.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “This clearly unhinged and violent individual is thankfully in custody due to the dedicated work of a variety of agencies, especially our Fugitive Apprehension Team. I look forward to him being held fully accountable for his actions”.



Worrall’s arrest ended his 48-hour quest to avoid police that began when he failed to appear in court Wednesday on a fleeing and eluding charge issued by Novi Police. Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Grayling Street in Lyon Township where the complainant – the mother of Worrall’s daughter – said Worrall had posted threatening remarks towards the government, an attorney in a Bloomfield Hills law firm that represented him, and 52- 1 District Judge Travis Reeds, including a threat to kill them. The court was made aware of the threat and the judge set a $1 (m) million bond for Worrall on Wednesday.



Later that day, Worrall was seen driving his pickup truck through the courthouse parking lot on Grand River in Novi. He was pursued by Novi police through Wixom and Commerce Township before the pursuit ended in Milford.



On Thursday, Sheriff’s detectives located Worrall in Adrian and contacted local police. Adrian Police attempted to stop him without success. Police from Lenawee and Monroe Counties also attempted to stop Worrall but terminated their pursuits. Late Thursday, Worrall was again located, this time near the Michigan-Ohio border. Police in Toledo and the Ohio State Highway Patrol pursued him until he fled back to Michigan, and they ended the pursuit.



Last Friday at 9:30am, deputies were notified that Worrall was seen walking down Manistee Street in a mobile home park in Lyon Township. He drove off before deputies arrived. Several hours later he was arrested in Brighton.



Prosecutors have since issued two additional felony charges against Worrall – making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Detectives will be seeking additional charges against Worrell this week for assaulting the injured detective and resisting arrest.