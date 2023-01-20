Student Killed In Crash With School Bus Identified

January 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities have identified a Highland Township teenager who died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash with a Huron Valley Schools bus.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Jordan James Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt at approximately 2:10pm when his vehicle was struck after he made a left turn in front of a school bus. The bus was eastbound on Cooley Lake Road at the time.



Shenberger, who attended Lakeland High School, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.



The 62-year-old driver of the school bus was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured. Two passengers in the school bus, a 29-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, were not wearing seatbelts but were not injured.



The Office says alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash on the part of either driver.



The crash remains under investigation and is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.