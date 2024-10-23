Jonna's Working with Howell Police Ahead of Hulk Hogan Appearance

October 23, 2024

The owners of Jonna's Market in Howell are confident Thursday's visit by wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will go better than Shaquille O’Neal's recent stop in Hartland, which resulted in three people arrested for assault and resisting a sheriff's deputy.



The amount of interest on social media could result in large crowds to see Hogan.



“Chief Michael (Dunn) from the Howell Police Department has a very good plan in place. We’re going to have two police officers in the store and cars outside. They are fantastic and very good at what the do. I have all the faith in our police department. We’re very comfortable with what we’re doing,” Mike Jonna told WHMI News.



Hogan is scheduled to appear at Jonna's Market from 11:30 am until 1pm, the first of four meet-and-greets to promote his beer.



“He’ll be doing a signing when you buy his beer. Just be patient. Have respect for others. We’ll get through it,” said Jonna.



Hogan also is expected to be at USA-2-GO off Latson, Buffalo Wild Wings and Tap-Ins on Grand River.



As of Wednesday, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said it had not been contacted by Hogan’s agency regarding logistics or security.



