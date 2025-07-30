New Jonna's Bar & Grill Open

July 30, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The new Jonna’s Bar & Grill is officially open.



It’s located at 5960 Pinckney Road (D-19), the site of the former B-Line Bar & Grill, and was completely rebuilt. It was a local staple and closed permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic.



There are two other Jonna’s Bar & Grill locations in Howell and New Hudson. There are also two Jonna’s Market locations in Howell and Genoa Township.



President/CEO Mike Jonna told WHMI the concept is a local neighborhood bar and grill centered on food, family, and friends in an up-and-coming area. He said B-Line was always a staple in the community; and they recognized the opportunity and support it had before – noting there was always a wait and they appreciate all of the support from everybody.



Jonna said it is a soft opening but they are officially open, and carry out starts next week. The new restaurant seats around 72 comfortably, although parking might be a bit tight.



The menu is similar to the other locations with a variety of appetizers, entrees, and desserts.



Jonna said the only difference is that they’ll have featured items. He says this has a bigger kitchen than the other locations so it will be more of a full-on restaurant with future features like a porterhouse and fish and chips.



Jonna said it’s been a long time coming and they’re very excited, adding they put a lot of effort into the project and thinks people will be shocked to see the transformation of the old B-Line.