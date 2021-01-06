Man Charged In Fatal US-23 Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old Daughter

January 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges after an alleged drunk-driving crash on US-23 that killed his daughter and sent his wife and son to the hospital with serious injuries.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says charges have been authorized against 36-year-old Jonathan Osborne from Fayetteville, North Carolina following the crash that happened around 11pm on New Year’s Day.



Osborne is charged with one count of Moving Violation Causing Death, two counts of Moving Violation Causing Serious Injury and one count of Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle. Bond has been set at $30,000.



The Sheriff’s Office says Osborne was operating a 2006 Ford Expedition on northbound US-23, south of M-59, when he lost control and crashed, striking several trees. His 4-year-old daughter was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to injuries at the scene while his 33-year-old wife and 8-year-old son were seriously injured and had to be extricated. Sheriff’s officials said speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.



Osborne's wife and son are currently at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor recovering from their injuries.