Jon Luker Honored As July "Veteran Of The Month"

July 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





On the occasion of the nation’s 250th anniversary, the Livingston County Veterans Council said it is proud to recognize U.S. Army Veteran Jon Luker as the July “Veteran of the Month”.



Luker is currently leading a “22 a day” cross display at American Legion Post 141 in Howell - raising awareness of Veteran suicide and continuing his long-standing commitment to those who served.



Luker served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971 - later contributing to the 12th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as a civilian in the 3rd Battalion training and operations section from 1983 to 1984.



A longtime leader within VVA Chapter 310; Luker has served as Secretary, Finance Officer, President, and legal advisor - strengthening financial systems, bylaws, and veteran support programs. He represented Veterans on both the Washtenaw and Livingston County Veterans Councils, “helping guide major organizational reforms and supporting the successful Washtenaw County veterans millage”.



Luker also played a key role in maintaining and improving the Washtenaw County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, securing a $50,000 grant and managing multiple phases of construction and restoration.



As co-founder of www.22aday.org, Luker has expanded public awareness of Veteran suicide across multiple counties. His leadership has helped launch regional Veteran events, unite support organizations, and guide new nonprofits with legal expertise.



The Council says Luker’s dedication began years earlier at Concordia University Ann Arbor, where he championed student Veterans, organized the county’s first civilian sponsored Veterans Day celebration, and brought more than a dozen support organizations together to improve collaboration and referrals.



The Council said “Jon Luker’s decades of service reflect unwavering commitment to Veterans, their families, and the broader community”.