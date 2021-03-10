Pinckney Man Charged After High-Speed Chase

March 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / new@whmi.com





A Pinckney man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase.



29-year-old Jon Dethloff is charged with fleeing and eluding as well as carrying a concealed weapon. The incident occurred around 3:20 Sunday morning March 7th, when a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the Village of Fowlerville because it did not have a license plate.



The vehicle fled onto westbound I-96, although the pursuit was terminated at the Livingston/Ingham County line. However, approximately a half-hour later, that same vehicle was observed near Grand River and Gregory Road in Handy Township. When a deputy attempted to stop it, the vehicle again fled, this time eastbound on Grand River and then headed northbound on Fowlerville Road, where it struck a deer north of Sharpe Road and became disabled. That’s where Dethloff was taken into custody. Undersheriff Jeff Warder said while the driver had been drinking, he was not intoxicated. However, a Glock handgun was located inside the vehicle.



Dethloff is free on bond pending a March 16th probable cause conference in 53rd District Court.