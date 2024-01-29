Man Threatens To Pepper Spray People At Bowling Alley

January 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man charged with threatening to pepper spray staff and patrons at a local bowling alley is due in court this week.



The incident happened around 11pm on Saturday, January 20th at Chelsea Lanes on South Main Street.



Court records show 25-year-old Jon Boyer is charged with two counts of felonious assault. He’s due in 14-A District Court for a probable cause conference on Friday.



MLive.com reports Boyer was detained and searched but refused to provide a statement to Chelsea Police. He was arrested after police interviewed witnesses and victims.



Boyer remains lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail on a $25,000 bond.