Man Threatens To Pepper Spray People At Bowling Alley
January 29, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
A man charged with threatening to pepper spray staff and patrons at a local bowling alley is due in court this week.
The incident happened around 11pm on Saturday, January 20th at Chelsea Lanes on South Main Street.
Court records show 25-year-old Jon Boyer is charged with two counts of felonious assault. He’s due in 14-A District Court for a probable cause conference on Friday.
MLive.com reports Boyer was detained and searched but refused to provide a statement to Chelsea Police. He was arrested after police interviewed witnesses and victims.
Boyer remains lodged in the Washtenaw County Jail on a $25,000 bond.