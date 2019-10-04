Joker Movie Rumor Prompts Police Presence At High School

October 4, 2019

A local high school has an increased police presence after a potential threat was discovered.



Hartland Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chuck Hughes sent out a communication today to district parents informing them that on Thursday high school administrators were made aware of rumors about possible violence at the school associated with the release of the new Joker movie. Hughes said that, “After an extensive internal investigation, there was nothing discovered to substantiate the rumor reporting possible violence occurring on campus” today (Friday, October 4th).



However, Hughes says that late Thursday night the Livingston County Sheriff Office was contacted with rumors pertaining to social media posts. After working on these rumors through the night, he said “there has been nothing found to be credible regarding violence toward Hartland High School.” Despite that, Hughes said that to ensure the community that they take all rumors seriously they asked for a larger police presence at the high school this morning “and as always appreciate that our students and parents are seeing things and saying something so that we continue to work together to ensure a safe school environment for all children.” (JK)