Joint Sealing Work Brings Lane Closures On I-96 Friday Night

October 21, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Joint sealing work begins Friday night on I-96 in the Howell and Brighton areas and motorists can expect some traffic restrictions and delays.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing roughly $2 (M) million to perform critical preventive maintenance and repair work on 11 bridges in Ingham and Livingston counties. As part of that work, crews will be performing joint sealing repairs on eastbound I-96 from Chilson Road to South Latson Road.



The work will require single and double-lane closures on eastbound I-96 and motorists should follow posted detours. MDOT advises that motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.



Work is expected to begin around 6pm Friday and be completed around noon on Saturday.



MDOT officials say performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is said to be necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite remaining work on the project.