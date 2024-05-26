Join WHMI and the Box That Rocks at Hartland's Memorial Day Parade

May 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you're staying close to home this weekend, WHMI's Box that Rocks will be live at Hartland's 89th Annual Memorial Day Parade.



Services were to start Sunday evening with an illuminary ceremony at the Hartland Village Cemetery, but the event has been canceled due to storms in the forecast, according to Kevin Brennan, president of Hartland's Community Council Board of Directors.



"Our Grand Marshal is Doug Kuhne, for years has helped carry on this ceremony that's based off a former Native American ceremony to honor veterans."



More activities are planned the morning of Memorial Day.



"This year we're bringing back the bike decorating contest, so any families that want to come out and decorate a bike, they can participate in the parade," say Brennan.



There's also a pancake breakfast, followed by a 5K run and 3K walk.



The parade starts at 12pm at Hartland Middle School, ending at Village Elementary School. Lunch and entertainment to follow in Epley Park.