John James Wins GOP Nod for Michigan Governor

August 5, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



In Michigan's GOP gubernatorial primary, U.S. Rep. John James, who was backed by President Donald Trump, beat businessperson Perry Johnson. In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.



Trump traveled to Michigan on July 27 and gave a speech at General Motors' Milford Proving Ground, at one point calling the gubernatorial hopeful James and several other Republican politicians onstage.



Before his primary win, James, a second-term congressman, ran twice unsuccessfully for Senate. The primary turned uglier than Republicans hoped, with Johnson spending big sums of money on ads targeting James.



James has made growing Michigan's economy a central focus of his campaign. He has also emphasized lowering taxes, improving public safety, expanding manufacturing, increasing government efficiency and investing in infrastructure.



On the Democratic side of the race, Benson has served as Michigan's secretary of state since 2019 after winning statewide elections in 2018 and 2022. Before taking office, she was dean of the Wayne State University Law School and previously led the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.



Benson's campaign has focused on protecting democracy, lowering costs for working families, expanding affordable housing, improving public education, defending reproductive rights and growing Michigan's economy.