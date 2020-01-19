John James To Make Brighton Appearance

January 19, 2020

An event next month in Brighton will feature a candidate for U.S. Senate.



The Livingston County Republican Party has announced that Detroit businessman John James will keynote an event titled “An Evening Tea with John James” on Wednesday, February 5th. James served eight years in the U.S. Army as an Apache helicopter pilot during multiple tours in Iraq. He will face off this November against U.S. Senator Gary Peters, a Bloomfield Hills Democrat seeking re-election. James unsuccessfully ran in 2018 against Democrat Debbie Stabenow for her Senate seat. James is CEO of James Group International, a supply chain and logistics company.



The February 5th gathering will be held from 5 to 7pm at the Oak Pointe Country Club in Brighton. Details on tickets and event sponsorships are available online through the link below. (JK)