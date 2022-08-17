Hartland Man Charged In Cold Case Murder Due In Court

August 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A Hartland Township man charged in the 1997 cold case murder of a St. Clair County woman is due in court today.



54-year-old John Germain was arrested by Michigan State Police at his home in connection with the May 1997 slaying of 79-year-old Virginia Cecelia Farrell. She was discovered brutally beaten and stabbed to death in her Clay Township home.



An initial Michigan State Police cold case investigation in 2007 developed a DNA profile but no suspects were identified. It was a second cold case investigation started in 2019 and advancements in DNA technology that helped crack the case. DNA evidence was collected at the crime scene that gave police a lead.



Germain is charged with open murder, 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct during a felony, and breaking and entering a building with intent. He’s being held on a $1 (m) million dollar bond.



Germain is scheduled to appear before St. Clair County District Court Judge Michael Hulewicz this morning for a probable cause conference.