John Ford Coley Playing Ann Arbor's Dixboro Church April 25

April 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Singer songwriter John Ford Coley of the 70s soft rock duo England Dan and John Ford Coley, is coming to the WHMI listening area next week.



The duo is best known for their 1976 single "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight", a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and a No. 1 Adult Contemporary hit. Overall, they had four top-ten hits and two top-twenty hits.



Coley is playing Friday, April 25 at Dixboro United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor, a venue he's played numerous times in the past.



"It's a fun venue because it's small, which is what I prefer," Coley told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison. "You can joke with people and tell stories, like you're sitting around a campfire swapping lies and punching one another on the arm, smoking cigars."



Ticket information is linked below, along with Coley's full interview with WHMI's Morning Drive.