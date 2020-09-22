County Election Coordinator Achieves CERA Designation

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local election official has achieved the highest designation available to elections and voter registration officials.



Joe Bridgman has served as elections coordinator for the Livingston County Clerk’s Office since January 2018. He’s been designated as a Certified Elections/Registration Administrator (CERA) - the highest professional achievement for election officials in the country. CERA designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University’s Master in Public Administration (MPA) faculty in Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.



Center Director Tim Mattice said the graduating class of 60 election professionals is an outstanding accomplishment – adding that obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that Bridgeman has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Michigan and the nation.



In addition to his CERA designation, Bridgman has earned the Master Municipal Clerk (“MMC”) and Michigan Professional Municipal Clerk (“MiPMC”) certifications.