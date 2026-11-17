Genoa Township Board Recognizes Outgoing Trustee For Dedicated Service

November 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Genoa Township Board of Trustees recognized outgoing member Jodie Valenti for her dedicated service to the community at Monday night’s meeting.



The board unanimously approved a resolution honoring Valenti upon her final meeting as a Trustee.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher issued the following in a board memo:



“Jodie stepped forward to serve the people of Genoa at a time of unrest in the

relative infancy of a newly elected board. Drawing upon her community-focused

experience, she provided a steady, focused voice for the citizens as the entire

Board found its footing. This resolution recognizes Jodie’s commitment to public service, her professionalism and high ethical standards, and the positive impact she had in helping our entire Board serve the people of Genoa Charter Township. We wish her all the best as she moves on to the next chapter of her story, and look forward to continuing the excellence in service she helped to establish”.





The board thanked Valenti for her service, saying it’s been a great honor working with her, and she will be missed.



Valenti expressed “It has been an honor getting to know all you. I know we have our differences sometimes but I think at the heart of it, all of you really want what’s best for the community and us as residents are all very lucky to have you sitting here. And I would say thank you for putting your trust in me, I appreciate it”.





Per the township website:



Jodie Valenti has spent most of her life in Livingston County and is a graduate of Brighton High School. She has proudly called Genoa Township home for the past 21 years. Over the years, Jodie has witnessed the tremendous growth the township has experienced. As a trustee, she is committed to thoughtful decision-making that balances responsible growth while preserving the rural character and quality of life that make Genoa Township such a special place to live. In addition to her role as trustee, Jodie has been actively involved in the community through her work with the Brighton Senior Center and Brighton Community Education, where she has helped develop programs and opportunities that bring residents together and strengthen community connections.



The full resolution in recognition of Valenti is attached.