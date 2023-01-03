Jobless Rates Decline In November; Livingston Still Lowest

January 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Regional jobless rates declined across the state in November – with Livingston maintaining the lowest unemployment rate of all of Michigan’s 83 counties.



Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates decreased in 13 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas over the month, according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



The state says regional labor markets moved as expected during November and seasonal rate increases occurred in several regions. Payroll employment was said to be stable over the month.



Michigan labor market area unemployment rates ranged from 2.9% to 6.2% in November.



Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at $2.1% in November - marking a slight drop of two-tenths of a percentage point from October.