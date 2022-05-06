Huge Job Fair in Howell

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com



Four thousand high school students from all across Michigan were invited to the Operating Engineers 324 training site in Howell to take a first-hand look at all the different constructions available in the state. It will give high schoolers an opportunity to see the different types of careers available. Many offer apprentice programs so they can learn high school credit. Some jobs pay a student while they get valuable on-the-job training. And they will not accumulate student loan debt.