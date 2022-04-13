Job Fair Coming To Livingston County

The Livingston County ESA will host its Youth Employment Fair later this month.



As many as 40 employers from the area will be on hand to hire young people for summer help, part-time, full-time positions, internships and apprenticeships. The target range is high school juniors and seniors.



The first 50 students to register will receive a swag bag from employers. There will also be a raffle where attendees could win a tv, an Airpod Pro, sneakers, and even gas cards.



Young job seekers are encouraged to register. The job fair will be held on Thursday, April 28th at 1425 West Grand River in Howell.