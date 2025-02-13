Joann To Close Brighton Location Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

February 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Struggling fabric and crafts seller Joann plans to close around 500 stores across the U.S. — more than half of its current nationwide footprint with some in the local area.



Joann currently operates around 800 stores across 49 states.



33 stores were listed for closure in Michigan on the company’s restructuring website. Among them include:



-Brighton: 8449 West Grand River

-Novi: 43570 West Oaks Drive # B-3

-Ann Arbor: 2897 Oak Valley Drive

-Canton: 44740 Ford Road

-Ypsilanti: 3737 Carpenter Road



One store in the WHMI listening area will remain open – that’s the White Lake location at 9052 Highland Road.



The move, announced Wednesday, arrives amid a tumultuous time for the retailer.



Last month, the Hudson, Ohio-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time within a year - with the company pointing to issues like sluggish consumer demand and inventory shortages.



Joann previously sought Chapter 11 in March 2024 and later emerged as a private company. But after operational challenges continued to pile up, Joann filed for bankruptcy again in January. It’s now looking to sell the business — and maintained in a filing Wednesday that closing “underperforming” locations is necessary to complete that process.



When exactly those closures will take place and how many employees will be impacted has yet to be seen. Joann’s Wednesday motion seeks court permission to begin the process.



Joann’s roots date back to 1943, with a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio. And the retailer later grew into a national chain. Formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the company rebranded itself with the shortened “Joann” name for its 75th anniversary.



In a statement, the company told the Associated Press “This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. But right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward.”



A link to a list of affected stores on the company’s restructuring website is provided.



